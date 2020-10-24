Village teacher dedicated to work for over 30 years in northwest China

Students play in Changshan School, Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 22, 2020. The 57-year-old Wang Jianlin is the only teacher in Changshan School. In 1987, Wang was called back from Lanzhou to replace his ill brother as a local school teacher and look after his students. In 1997, an acute eye disease caught Wang, and his eyes swelled and could not see the light. He did not go to the doctor in time, because he did not want to suspend his class. The illness became more and more serious, and by the time he got treated, the damage could not be undone. For over 33 years, Wang has dedicated himself to his work and his students. He has taught about 300 students, and over 40 of them went to college. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

