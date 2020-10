Celebration ceremony of Aviator's Day and Brazilian Air Force Day held in Brazil

A F-39 Gripen aircraft makes its debut during a celebration ceremony of the Aviator's Day and Brazilian Air Force Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Brazilian Air Force soldiers take part in a parade during a celebration ceremony of the Aviator's Day and Brazilian Air Force Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a celebration ceremony of the Aviator's Day and Brazilian Air Force Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)