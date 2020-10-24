"Latvian Championship for the Biggest Pumpkin" held in Riga

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/24 16:56:40

People carry a pumpkin during the "Latvian Championship for the Biggest Pumpkin" at the Riga Zoological Garden in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 23, 2020. A pumpkin weighing 226.5 kilograms won the competition. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


 

A woman poses for photos with a pumpkin during the "Latvian Championship for the Biggest Pumpkin" at the Riga Zoological Garden in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 23, 2020. A pumpkin weighing 226.5 kilograms won the competition. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)


 

Winners of the "Latvian Championship for the Biggest Pumpkin" are displayed at the Riga Zoological Garden in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 23, 2020. A pumpkin weighing 226.5 kilograms won the competition. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)


 

Large pumpkins are seen during the "Latvian Championship for the Biggest Pumpkin" at the Riga Zoological Garden in Riga, Latvia, Oct. 23, 2020. A pumpkin weighing 226.5 kilograms won the competition. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus