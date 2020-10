People harvest apples in Skardu, Pakistan

People harvest apples in Skardu in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region on Oct. 18, 2020. Apple harvest season has begun in Gilgit-Baltistan region recently. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

