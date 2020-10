Autumn view in Beijing

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows the autumn view near the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows the autumn view of Xihai Wetland Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn view of Beijing Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows ducks at Xihai Wetland Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)