Portrait photos of representatives of CPV veterans

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows Du Changfa, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Du was born in 1933. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. On Oct. 19, 1950, as requested by the DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK's fight there until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield. Photographers from Xinhua took portrait photos of about 70 representatives of CPV veterans, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight in the war. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows Jiang Cheng, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Chongqing, southwest China. Jiang was born in 1928. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tang Zhanghong, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), salutes in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 16, 2020. Tang was born in 1935. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows Gao Jinwen, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province. Gao was born in 1925. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Jifa, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), tells a story about "one apple" happened during a battle of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), in Xinyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 27, 2020. Zhang was born in 1926. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Yi Luheng, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), recalls the moments of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 29, 2020. Yi was born in 1936. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Ding Chaozhong, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), salutes in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2020. Ding was born in 1927. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1950. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2020 shows Wang Qingzhen, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province. Wang was born in 1936. She entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)