Scenery of Badaling Great Wall in Beijing

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/25 9:04:57

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows a view of the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. The Badaling Great Wall is a major tourist attraction for autumn views in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows tourists visiting the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. The Badaling Great Wall is a major tourist attraction for autumn views in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows a view of the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. The Badaling Great Wall is a major tourist attraction for autumn views in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows a view of the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. The Badaling Great Wall is a major tourist attraction for autumn views in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus