Uganda reopens national parks to revamp tourism sector hit by pandemic

Lions walk on a rock in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

A lion stands on a rock in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

A lion rests on a rock in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

A lion rests on a rock in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

Lion cubs rest on a rock in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

Cape buffalos graze in Kidepo Valley National Park, northeastern Uganda, Oct. 24, 2020. Uganda has reopened all its national parks in efforts to revamp the country's tourism sector which was hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)