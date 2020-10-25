In pics: Tokyo Skytree with special illumination pattern

Tokyo Skytree is illuminated with a color symbolizing one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as a part of a lighting pattern specially designed in the 17 colors of SDGs in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. This special illumination of Skytree, designed to boost momentum toward achieving SDGs and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN, will continue till Oct. 28, 2020. (Photo by Lyu Tianze/Xinhua)

Combo photo shows Tokyo Skytree being illuminated with a lighting pattern specially designed in the 17 colors of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (5 of them in picture) in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 24, 2020. This special illumination of Skytree, designed to boost momentum toward achieving SDGs and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN, will continue till Oct. 28, 2020. (TOKYO-SKYTREE/Handout via Xinhua)

