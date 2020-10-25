Marsaxlokk in Malta famous for traditional fishing boats

A traditional Maltese fishing boat, named luzzu, is seen on land at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Oct. 24, 2020. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu, a traditional fishing boat, in its pier. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Fishermen undo nets after their daily fish catch at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Oct. 24, 2020. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu, a traditional fishing boat, in its pier. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Tourists admire the beauty of the Maltese luzzu at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Oct. 24, 2020. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu, a traditional fishing boat, in its pier. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A man near a luzzu tries his luck to catch fish with a fishing line at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Oct. 24, 2020. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu, a traditional fishing boat, in its pier. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A fisherman restores his luzzu which is covered with plastic to avoid the hot sunshine at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Oct. 24, 2020. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu, a traditional fishing boat, in its pier. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)