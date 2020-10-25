Local government steps up efforts to protect Huining paper-cutting in Gansu

Local artists discuss making skills of paper-cutting works in Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 24, 2020. Local government has stepped up efforts to protect the Huining paper-cutting, an old art which was listed in the national intangible cultural heritage list of China in 2011. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

A local artist displays paper-cutting works in Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 24, 2020.

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2020 shows paper-cutting works made by a local artist in Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province.

