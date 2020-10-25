Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee passes away at 78

Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee Photo: IC

Lee Kun-hee, chairman of South Korea's technological giant Samsung Electronics, died at the age of 78 in Seoul on Sunday, according to a statement released by the company.Lee transformed Samsung into a world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business, the statement said."Our deepest sympathies are with his family, relatives and those nearest. His legacy will be everlasting," it added.Lee, the son of Samsung Group's founder Lee Byung-chul, was born in Uiryeong County in South Gyeongsang Province of South Korea on Jan. 9, 1942. In 2014, Lee suffered a heart attack and had since remained hospitalized.