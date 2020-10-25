US Vice President Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

Marc Short (left), Chief of Staff to the US Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: AFP

US Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the vice president's press secretary."Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Devin O'Malley, the press secretary, said in a statement. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health.""While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for essential personnel," O'Malley said.