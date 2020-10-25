Russian Culture Center in Beijing celebrates 10th anniversary

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The Russian Culture Center in Beijing celebrated the 10th anniversary of its establishment in the Chinese capital on Thursday, as officials are hoping the organization can further boost cooperation between the two countries.Founded in September 2010 under the gaze of then-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, the center has played a key role in promoting bilateral cultural exchanges in China.More than 1,000 events on multiple themes, including science, literature and art, have been hosted by the center over the past decade.Though the world is still battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted many international cooperation efforts, the center remains a window to promote bilateral exchanges, said Cai Wu, former culture minister of China.Andrey Denisov, Russian Ambassador to China, said he is confident that the end of the pandemic will not only strengthen friendly ties between Russia and China, but also restore the previous volume of humanitarian contacts.Ten people were awarded by Russia's federal agency on international humanitarian cooperation for their efforts in promoting China-Russia exchanges.