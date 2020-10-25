Job fair held in Haikou, Hainan

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)