Job fair held in Haikou, Hainan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/25 19:39:22

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2020. A job fair, which provided nearly 8,000 job vacancies, was held here on Sunday and attracted thousands of graduates. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus