Activities held to celebrate Chongyang Festival in Shanghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/25 19:45:05

People watch photos of couples at their golden wedding anniversary at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A series of activities celebrating the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, were held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


 

Elder people enjoy flowers at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A series of activities celebrating the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, were held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Huang Anqi)


 

People watch shadow play at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A series of activities celebrating the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, were held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


 

Elder people perform on stage at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A series of activities celebrating the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, were held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


 

People buy cakes at a park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A series of activities celebrating the Double Ninth Festival or the Chongyang Festival, were held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)


 

