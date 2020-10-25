Chinese people commemorate war against US aggression in Korea with high respect

Visitors tour the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing on the first day of a special exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the CPV army's participation in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on Sunday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing, the country's capital city, was full to the brim on Sunday with thousands of local residents and tourists who eagerly visited an exhibition commemorating the war in which China defeated US aggression in the Korean Peninsula 70 years ago.The desire among the Chinese public in recent days to commemorate the war, mourn the martyrs and show their respect to the veterans shows that the most treasured legacy of the war - the spirit - has been inherited through the generations. It is a spirit that continues to empower the nation in overcoming its difficulties, especially the challenges from a powerful hostile hegemonic superpower and the huge obstacles on the path of development today, Chinese experts said.The solemn commemorations in China this year have reinforced the historical narrative over the nature of the justice for this war, and have swept aside wrong interpretations that sought to question the necessity of the war and downplay the significance of the Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) sacrifices, said analysts. As Chinese people are feeling similar emotions as the people sensed 70 years ago of US arrogance, bullying and hostility, the commemoration is encouraging the Chinese people to bravely deal with pressures from the US with full confidence.Since 1951, October 25 has been marked as the Memorial Day of the CPV entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. On that day in 1950, the CPV fought and won its first battle in the Korean Peninsula against the US-led "UN force" after the CPV entered the peninsula on October 19, 1950 as requested by the DPRK.The museum was closed on October 5 to prepare the exhibition. On Sunday, the first day it reopened, 8,000 people visited the museum, its maximum capacity.Many parents brought their children to the exhibition for patriotic education, as the exhibition showcased hundreds of objects including some US weapons captured by the CPV as well as weapons used by the CPV. On display are crucial historic documents like a letter written by Kim Il-sung, founding father of the DPRK, addressed to "Respected Comrade Mao Zedong," top leader of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and asking for assistance and reinforcements from China.Some CPV veterans were at the museum with their families. The visitors showed their respect to the veterans and asked for group photos.

Visitors look at a display of shells at a commemorative exhibition at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing on Sunday, held to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' participation in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53). Photo: Li Hao/GT