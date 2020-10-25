People enjoy the Palm Fountain show on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 24, 2020. The fountain spreads over 14,000 square feet of sea water and features over 3,000 LED lights in multiple colors. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2020 shows the Palm Fountain at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fountain spreads over 14,000 square feet of sea water and features over 3,000 LED lights in multiple colors. (Xinhua)

Panoramic photo taken on Sept. 15, 2020 shows the Palm Fountain at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fountain spreads over 14,000 square feet of sea water and features over 3,000 LED lights in multiple colors. (Xinhua)