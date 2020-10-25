People take part in ritual at Durga Puja pandal in India

People worship at an almost empty Durga Puja pandal on the night of Maha Ashtami during the COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata, India, Oct. 24, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

People wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kit takes part in the ritual at a Durga Puja pandal amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata, India, Oct. 25, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

