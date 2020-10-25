Intermedia Art Festival in Ningbo to focus on cross-media culture developments

Poster of the Intermedia Art Festival Photo: Courtesy of School of Intermedia Art of China Academy of Art

The 6th Intermedia Art Festival will be launched in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on October 31, to explore cross-field developments between media and technology, art and society.An exhibition named Near Future: Possible Life will be hosted by the School of Intermedia Art of China Academy of Art. The exhibition will include six major sections such as the International Cross-media Art Invitation Exhibition, which displays artworks from 27 international artists; the Warmhole Log, which shows 40 experimental artworks; and the Noosphere: Open Media Lab Show, which introduces artworks from 57 artists that explore subjects such as "Alipay scan codes," "dirty data" and "virtual hypertext." Such works will be shown to visitors at two major exhibition areas, the Hanling Exhibition Area and the Dongqianhu Education Forum Zhang Yonghe Artist Studio Community Exhibition Area.The "near future" is the main theme of the Intermedia Art Festival. The festival aims to encourage artists and visitors to not only take the initiative to model the future, but also be active in shaping the present and making creative interpretations of the past.In the run up to the festival, a press conference was held at the Huamao Museum of Art Education in Ningbo on Wednesday.Since 2015, the subject of "Cross-media Art" has been approved by China's Ministry of Education as a new added major. The School of Intermedia Art at the China Academy of Art launched the first annual Intermedia Art Festival that same year in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.The 2020 festival is scheduled to end on November 10.