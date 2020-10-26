Migrant birds fly over Luoping Lake in N China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/26 21:47:04

Swans fly in the Luoping Lake area in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)


 

