People fish at Dojran lake, North Macedonia

A fisherman catches fish on Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People fish on a dock at Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A man fishes on a dock at Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A man fishes on a dock at Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A fisherman rows a boat on Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)