Multi-type attack helicopters hover at low altitude

Two WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from a military airfield at dusk during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

Two WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from a military airfield at dusk during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

Two WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from a military airfield at dusk during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

A cluster of attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

A cluster of attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

Multi-type attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off successively during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)

Two Z-19 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off from the parking apron during a round-the-clock flight training mission on October 21, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yi Diyu)