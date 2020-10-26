Hongqimen bridge in Guangdong under construction

People work at the construction site of Hongqimen bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2020. Hongqimen bridge is part of a highway linking Nansha District of Guangzhou City and Zhongshan City in Guangdong Province. Upon completion in 2024, the 32-km highway will be an important piece of infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

