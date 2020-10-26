Art exhibition in Beijing to explore potential of color

The collector’s eBook of the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy to the art exhibition

An art exhibition will kick off on Wednesday in Beijing to explore the significance of “color” in creating a fusion of the ancient and contemporary aesthetics.Art collector Xiu Zhe conceived the exhibition, which is a part of the Guadian Fine Art Asia 2020 (GFAA) event, by naming it hao se zhi tu, a Chinese idiom describing someone who interested in eroticism. In Chinese, se means color but also erotic. For Xiu, the idiom becomes a pun used to describe his interest in color.The exhibition displays ancient objects that have changed color due to oxidation. A candlestick monkey statuette made using traditional copper gilding techniques is one highlight of the exhibition.Over the years such ancient objects turned from its original color to show green and black marks, which in the collector’s eyes that such colors are the brightest, and show the beauty of being imperfect.

The exhibition’s opening will coincide with the release of a 96-page full-color book curated by Xiu, which it includes not only his designs but also his collection of antiquities and works by contemporary artists such as Huang Gang and Yang Dongying.The art exhibition will be held at the Guardian Art Centre in Beijing.