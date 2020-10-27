Central govt supports HK law enforcement agencies to perform duties: FM response to Tony Chung arrest

A view of Kowloon in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China Photo: VCG

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that China is a country under the rule of law and Hong Kong is a society ruled by law, stressing that the central government supports Hong Kong's law enforcement agencies to perform their duties.He made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on the arrest by Hong Kong police of secessionist Tony Chung.According to the South China Morning Post, Chung, who was also a leader of Hong Kong secessionist group Studentlocalism, was detained by members of the police's national security department while attempting to seek asylum at the US consulate.Two other members of Chung's now-disbanded group, Yanni Ho and William Chan, were also arrested later on Tuesday, the group said on social media.Hong Kong police confirmed with the Global Times that two males and one female were arrested on Tuesday under suspicion of publishing content that incites secessionism in violation of the national security law for Hong Kong.The three are detained pending an investigation. The operation is ongoing and more could be arrested, police said, without elaboration.When asked to comment on Chung's case, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said he does not have further information. Wang stressed that China is a country under the rule of law and Hong Kong is a society ruled by law, and the central government supports Hong Kong law enforcement agencies to fulfill their duties.Studentlocalism announced in June that it was ceasing its activities in Hong Kong in light of the national security law for Hong Kong, but members overseas would continue their work.Global Times