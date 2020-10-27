Autumn scenery at Summer Palace in Beijing

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/27 21:47:15

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus