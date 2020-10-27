Persimmons harvested in Pinglu County, N China

Photo taken on Oct. 27, 2020 shows fruiting persimmon trees in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

A farmer processes fresh persimmons to make them into dried snacks in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

Photo taken on Oct. 27, 2020 shows a fruiting persimmon tree in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

A tourist poses for photos with harvested persimmons in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)

A farmer processes fresh persimmons to make them into dried snacks in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Ma Yimin)