International Panda Day marked in Chengdu

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/28 9:27:20

A giant panda is pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)


 

Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)


 

A tourist answers a questionnaire during a theme event marking International Panda Day held at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua)


 

A giant panda is pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)


 

Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus