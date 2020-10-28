International Panda Day marked in Chengdu

A giant panda is pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A tourist answers a questionnaire during a theme event marking International Panda Day held at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)