Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A villager shows harvested saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A villager shows harvested saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A villager picks saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A villager walks in the fields of saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)