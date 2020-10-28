Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/28 10:07:45

Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A villager shows harvested saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A villager shows harvested saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A villager picks saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A villager walks in the fields of saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Villagers pick saffron flowers in Pampore area of Pulwama, about 15 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus