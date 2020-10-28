China suspends imports declaration of 3 Russian fishing boats and one Netherlands cold storage on COVID-19 concern

Ports in East China's Shandong Province takes stricter measures over cold-chain transportation, after two asymptomatic patients related to imported frozen seafood were discovered in Shandong's Qingdao. Photo: VCG

China's General Administration of Customs has announced on Wednesday to suspend customs declaration from three Russian fishing boats and one Netherlands cold storage on COVID-19 prevention concerns.The temporary ban takes effect on Wednesday and will last for one week. The customs declaration will be automatically restored after the expiration date, read the announcement.The emergency measures come after the packages of their aquatic products were tested positive for COVID-19 in East China's Shandong Province.Russia added 16,550 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday to 1.55 million patients in total while the Netherlands has reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours.