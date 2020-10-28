Xiangxi Airport in Hunan under construction

Aerial photo shows a viaduct to Xiangxi Airport under construction in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows people working on the runway of Xiangxi Airport in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows people working on the runway of Xiangxi Airport in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows the runway of Xiangxi Airport under construction in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People work on the runway of Xiangxi Airport in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows a viaduct to Xiangxi Airport under construction in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows Xiangxi Airport under construction in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Aerial photo shows the runway of Xiangxi Airport under construction in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

People work on the runway of Xiangxi Airport in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 27, 2020. Xiangxi Airport is expected to be put in use in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)