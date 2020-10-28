RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:All signs point to passion this weekend. If you head out with someone who gives you butterflies in your stomach, you are bound to have an unforgettable time. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 11, 16.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you are tired of feeling like the rung on somebody else's ladder to success, you will have to stand up for yourself. You have good ideas, but unless you share them no one will know. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although you have a tendency to rush headlong into the fray, you should not follow that instinct this weekend. Patience and observation will be the name of the game. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The position of the stars indicates that this is not a great time for making major decisions. Do what you can to put off anything important for the time being. ✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)If you are feeling under the weather this weekend, do not push yourself too hard or you may end up making things worse. Your health is far more important than any task at hand. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Take care that you do not promise too much of your time to others this weekend. A number of last minute changes will require that you keep your schedule flexible. Money matters are looking up for you. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)No matter how difficult things may get , do not lose faith. You have what it takes to succeed, you just need to dig deeper than usual this weekend. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your business savvy will prove to be just what the group needs to get ahead. This weekend will be the perfect time to bring deals to a closure. This is also a good time for investments of a risky nature. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Learn from the past, do not let it hold you back. Instead of constantly fretting over mistakes you've made, you should focus your energies on the future. Taking part in creative endeavours this weekend will inspire you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)With the proper amount of preparation you will be able to avoid a major disaster. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a good time to arrange some alone time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Make sure you stay focused. If you end up falling prey to the numerous distractions around you this weekend, you will find yourself quickly being overcome tasks. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The signs this weekend all point towards a favorable change when it comes to your financial luck. This should be a great time to make some long-term investments. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Set some time aside to just relax and forget your worries for a moment. There may be many things you have to deal with, but they will still be there when you are done. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.