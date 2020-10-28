Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Toward the setting sun5 Pasta served at Sicilian weddings9 Clever14 You'll get a hand for it15 Since16 South American beast with a snout17 *Monastic updo? (note how an "R" sound moves in each starred answer)19 ___ and kicking20 One may nest on a cliff21 *Whiskey drinker's laundry problem?23 LP speed24 MDs27 Had in common28 Datum such as AQI30 List units33 Rage34 Be against36 Lieu38 *Arizona and Nevada, compared to Louisiana and Florida?40 They work with feet and meters42 Composer Gustav or Alma43 Choose44 Bit of mental warfare, briefly45 Reduce to a pulp49 Look (for)52 Summer hrs. in most states54 Question of identity55 *Reaction to a courtroom punch?58 Spanish for "now"60 Literary crowd member?61 *Cook who puts grains in the oven?64 Took a loss65 Shapeless shape66 Obscene67 Complete makeovers68 Undesirable roommate69 Finishes1 Sandwich cookie parts2 Mesmerized3 Mark of disgrace4 Bluish color on a certain duck5 Electricity sound6 Prefix with "thermal" or "metric"7 Guided excursion8 Doubtful9 Store covertly10 Country in the Mediterranean11 Places to manage workers?12 Mediterranean resort area13 Got popular online18 Common color for salsa22 Road curve shape25 Unlike a green banana26 Weather alert subjects29 Civil wrong31 Piece of writing that sounds like its third and fourth letters32 System35 Letters after omicrons36 Jeanne d'Arc, e.g.: Abbr.37 Bit of jargon38 Full of specifics39 European peaks40 After a peace treaty is signed41 Perform surgery44 Vietnamese soup46 Already roused47 Sagacious48 Miser's collections50 The "R" of NPR51 Devonshire cream features53 Bill for Bloody Marys56 Planets, poetically57 Stuff with stuff59 In good shape62 Sound like a pigeon63 Go back, as the tide

