Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle ACROSS
1 Toward the setting sun
5 Pasta served at Sicilian weddings
9 Clever
14 You'll get a hand for it
15 Since
16 South American beast with a snout
17 *Monastic updo? (note how an "R" sound moves in each starred answer)
19 ___ and kicking
20 One may nest on a cliff
21 *Whiskey drinker's laundry problem?
23 LP speed
24 MDs
27 Had in common
28 Datum such as AQI
30 List units
33 Rage
34 Be against
36 Lieu
38 *Arizona and Nevada, compared to Louisiana and Florida?
40 They work with feet and meters
42 Composer Gustav or Alma
43 Choose
44 Bit of mental warfare, briefly
45 Reduce to a pulp
49 Look (for)
52 Summer hrs. in most states
54 Question of identity
55 *Reaction to a courtroom punch?
58 Spanish for "now"
60 Literary crowd member?
61 *Cook who puts grains in the oven?
64 Took a loss
65 Shapeless shape
66 Obscene
67 Complete makeovers
68 Undesirable roommate
69 FinishesDOWN
1 Sandwich cookie parts
2 Mesmerized
3 Mark of disgrace
4 Bluish color on a certain duck
5 Electricity sound
6 Prefix with "thermal" or "metric"
7 Guided excursion
8 Doubtful
9 Store covertly
10 Country in the Mediterranean
11 Places to manage workers?
12 Mediterranean resort area
13 Got popular online
18 Common color for salsa
22 Road curve shape
25 Unlike a green banana
26 Weather alert subjects
29 Civil wrong
31 Piece of writing that sounds like its third and fourth letters
32 System
35 Letters after omicrons
36 Jeanne d'Arc, e.g.: Abbr.
37 Bit of jargon
38 Full of specifics
39 European peaks
40 After a peace treaty is signed
41 Perform surgery
44 Vietnamese soup
46 Already roused
47 Sagacious
48 Miser's collections
50 The "R" of NPR
51 Devonshire cream features
53 Bill for Bloody Marys
56 Planets, poetically
57 Stuff with stuff
59 In good shape
62 Sound like a pigeon
63 Go back, as the tide
Solution Newspaper headline: Crossword