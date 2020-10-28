Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/28 20:13:41

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Toward the setting sun

  5 Pasta served at Sicilian weddings

  9 Clever

 14 You'll get a hand for it

 15 Since

 16 South American beast with a snout

 17 *Monastic updo? (note how an "R" sound moves in each starred answer)

 19 ___ and kicking

 20 One may nest on a cliff

 21 *Whiskey drinker's laundry problem?

 23 LP speed

 24 MDs

 27 Had in common

 28 Datum such as AQI

 30 List units

 33 Rage

 34 Be against

 36 Lieu

 38 *Arizona and Nevada, compared to Louisiana and Florida?

 40 They work with feet and meters

 42 Composer Gustav or Alma

 43 Choose

 44 Bit of mental warfare, briefly

 45 Reduce to a pulp

 49 Look (for)

 52 Summer hrs. in most states

 54 Question of identity

 55 *Reaction to a courtroom punch?

 58 Spanish for "now"

 60 Literary crowd member?

 61 *Cook who puts grains in the oven?

 64 Took a loss

 65 Shapeless shape

 66 Obscene

 67 Complete makeovers

 68 Undesirable roommate

 69 Finishes

DOWN



  1 Sandwich cookie parts

  2 Mesmerized

  3 Mark of disgrace

  4 Bluish color on a certain duck

  5 Electricity sound

  6 Prefix with "thermal" or "metric"

  7 Guided excursion

  8 Doubtful

  9 Store covertly

 10 Country in the Mediterranean

 11 Places to manage workers?

 12 Mediterranean resort area

 13 Got popular online

 18 Common color for salsa

 22 Road curve shape

 25 Unlike a green banana

 26 Weather alert subjects

 29 Civil wrong

 31 Piece of writing that sounds like its third and fourth letters

 32 System

 35 Letters after omicrons

 36 Jeanne d'Arc, e.g.: Abbr.

 37 Bit of jargon

 38 Full of specifics

 39 European peaks

 40 After a peace treaty is signed

 41 Perform surgery

 44 Vietnamese soup

 46 Already roused

 47 Sagacious

 48 Miser's collections

 50 The "R" of NPR

 51 Devonshire cream features

 53 Bill for Bloody Marys

 56 Planets, poetically

 57 Stuff with stuff

 59 In good shape

 62 Sound like a pigeon

 63 Go back, as the tide

Solution


