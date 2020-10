A harvester reaps seawater rice, also known as salt-alkali-tolerant rice, in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday. Rice is a staple food in China and many other Asian countries. China has about 100 million hectares of saline-alkali soil, of which about 20 percent could be transformed to arable soil. Photo: cnsphoto

