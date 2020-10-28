China's 'dual cycle' doesn't mean closing down: Foreign Ministry

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China's plan to form a 'dual-cycle' development strategy puts the focus on the domestic market but is not intended to close the door to foreign businesses and investments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. The plan will boost cooperation with the world, it said."China will stand firmly on the right side of history and continue deepening reform, expanding opening up, strengthening cooperation in all fields, and working with other countries to win the final victory over the pandemic and promote the recovery of the world economy," Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a routine press briefing in Beijing.