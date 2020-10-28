China to fix drawbacks COVID-19 exposed in new five-year plan

A community public health services center in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, health institutes in China are committed to refining their health systems, such as enhancing surveillance and warning systems of contagious disease, and improving the quality of medical staff, which will prepare China's health system for future pandemics.As China makes plans for social and economic development in the next five years, officials at the National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday looked back on China's achievements in the public health sector during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20), which include increasing the life expectancy from 76.3 to 77.3 years between 2015 and 2019; and a drop in the mortality rate of pregnant women and infants from 20.1 to 17.8 for every 100,000.Yu Xuejun, deputy head of the National Health Commission, admitted at the Wednesday conference that although China has successfully contained outbreaks such as the H1N1 influenza, the sudden attack of COVID-19 this year posed a great test to China's public health system, and exposed drawbacks of the network.Incomplete contagious disease reporting and surveillance system, insufficient training of medical employees, and imbalanced resources of urban and rural hospitals were exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Global Times on Wednesday, noting that the phased victory achieved in fighting coronavirus cannot be attributed to our medical system completely, but due to our country's advanced governing system.Aside from the central government level, grassroot hospitals were also motivated to make a change.Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert at Peking University First Hospital, told the Global Times that the government has allocated more money to his hospital than ever this year, supporting them to upgrade their medical equipment, including inspection instruments and ICU tools.During this year's"two sessions," the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, or the top legislature, said it will prioritize legislation on public health this year.

