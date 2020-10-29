Workers paint wall of Potala Palace during annual renovation in Tibet

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/29 9:51:50

A worker paints the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)


 

Workers paint the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)


 

Workers paint the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)


 

A worker paints the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

