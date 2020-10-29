China's Hong Kong, Singapore strengthen co-operation in energy-related matters

Hong Kong. Photo: VCG

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Wednesday to strengthen co-operation in energy-related matters.This is the first MoU signed between the EMSD and the EMA for enhancing a collaborative relationship towards greater energy safety and resilience through innovation and co-operation, said a statement of the HKSAR government.Under the MoU, both sides will work together to promote cooperation and share best practices in two key areas, namely electricity and gas systems and markets, and renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, district cooling and low carbon technologies, as well as promote cooperation at multilateral forums such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.The Acting Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services of the HKSAR government, Pang Yiu-hung, said the MoU will bring closer cooperation between both sides by deepening the partnership on sharing of knowledge and experiences in energy-related areas."Through strengthening the bilateral ties, the EMSD and the EMA are working together towards the vision of a green and sustainable future," Pang said.