Samaritans prepare for celebration of Sukkot

A Samaritan hangs fruits to the ceiling of his house in preparation for the celebration of Sukkot, Feast of the Tabernacles, at Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 28, 2020. Samaritans decorated their ceilings with fruits in a geometric form to commemorate the exodus of Jews from Egypt. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

