Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (jìnɡyīnchēxiānɡ)A: The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail has announced that it will pilot a "silent cabin" service.京沪高铁发布公告了, 将试点"静音车厢"服务。(jīnɡhùɡāotiě fābù ɡōnɡɡàole, jiānɡshìdiǎn jìnɡyīnchēxiānɡ fúwù.)B: Many people suggested that this service should be applied to all cars. Do you think that is necessary?不少人提出应该所有车厢推广这种服务, 你觉得有必要吗？(bùshǎorén tíchū yīnɡɡāi suǒyǒu chēxiānɡ tuīɡuǎnɡ zhèzhǒnɡ fúwù, nǐjuéde yǒubìyàoma?)A: It depends on which passengers need a quiet environment, they should not be treated all the same.还是要看具体哪些乘客需要安静的环境吧。总不能一概而论。(háishìyàokàn jùtǐ nǎxiē chénɡkè xūyào ānjìnɡde huánjìnɡbā. zǒnɡbùnénɡ yíɡàiérlùn.)B: That makes sense. And passengers who are willing to abide by the regulations can choose a "silent cabin" when buying tickets. This service will be piloted as early as December 23.有道理。而且愿意遵守相应行为规范的旅客, 购票时可自行选择"静音车厢", 这项服务最早于12月23日起开启试点。(yǒudàolǐ. érqiě yuànyì zūnshǒu xiānɡyìnɡ xínɡwéiɡuīfànde lǚkè, ɡòupiàoshí kězìxínɡ xuǎnzé jìnɡyīnchēxiānɡ, zhèxiànɡ fúwù zuìzǎo yúshíèryuè èrshísānrì qǐkāiqǐ shìdiǎn.)A: It can be implemented according to the results of the pilot.可以根据试点的结果再具体实施。(kěyǐ ɡēnjù shìdiǎnde jiéɡuǒ zàijùtǐ shíshī.)B: Only the passengers know what kind of environment is needed.只有乘客明白需要什么样的环境。(zhǐyǒu chénɡkè mínɡbai xūyào shénmeyànɡde huánjìnɡ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT