Ecological animal husbandry at Jiatang Grassland in Qinghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/29 18:00:02

Yaks are seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

A herdswoman cleans a solar panel at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

A herdswoman prepares to milk yak at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

A herdswoman collects dung at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus