Google steps up campaign against EU new tech rules, facing antitrust lawsuits

Alphabet Inc unit Google has launched a 60-day strategy to counter the European Union's push for tough new tech rules by getting US allies to push back against the EU's digital chief and spelling out the costs of new regulations, according to a Google internal document.The European Commission will publish rules called the Digital Services Act (DSA) on December 2, after which they will need to be reconciled with proposals from EU countries and the European Parliament before they become legislation.The proposal has triggered intense lobbying from US tech giants and even some European tech peers worried about the impact on their business models.The objective is to "remove from the Commission proposal unreasonable constraints to our business model, our ability to improve our products or roll out new features/services," the document, dated October and seen by Reuters, said.When asked about the document, Google said new rules should consider that people and companies are asking more from tech companies, rather than less."As we've made clear in our public and private communications, we have concerns about certain reported proposals that would prevent global technology companies from serving the growing needs of European users and businesses," Karan Bhatia, vice president, global government affairs and public policy, said.The paper proposed increasing the pushback against European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton, who is in charge of the DSA, by reaching out to the US government and embassies with the message that the new rules threaten transatlantic relations.It also suggested playing on potential concerns at the Commission's competition unit by saying the DSA threatens its power. Another leg of the strategy is to spell out the costs to consumers and businesses.The 18-page document also proposed enlisting as allies EU countries and European online companies such as Allegro, Trivago, booking.com, Zalando and REWE. Alphabet Inc's Google must respond to the US Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit by December 19, according to a court filing on October 23.US District Judge Amit Mehta on Monday set a status hearing on the antitrust lawsuit against Google for Friday. Mehta said lawyers for Google and the Justice Department must appear at the telephone status hearing at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) that will be open to the public or media.The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit "deeply flawed."Google is also facing growing criticism from some lawmakers in South Korea who accuse it of abusing its dominant market position.South Korea's antitrust chief said on October 22 the agency believes US search engine giant Google has undermined competition, adding that the agency plans to present a case to its review committee this year.Joh Sung-wook, head of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), said that it was investigating allegations that Google restricts competition in the mobile application market and operating system market. The KFTC plans to send one of those cases to the deliberation committee by the end of this year, she said, without specifying which."When the KFTC looks at Google, there is an act that hampered competition," Joh told lawmakers in an annual parliamentary audit.