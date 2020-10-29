Man United’s midfield muddle

Donny van der Beek of Manchester United Photo: VCG

Manchester United's defense has been the focus of much criticism this season. The side have conceded six goals at home to Tottenham Hotspur and three at home to Crystal Palace.The 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 24 was the first point they have gained at home, but also the first time in almost 50 years that the team have failed to win any of their opening three home games.The positive is that the clean sheet, on the back of a big win away to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and the exorcism of a Premier League win away at Newcastle United is evidence that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are stepping in the right direction.Then again critics of the Norwegian are pointing to the muddle in midfield, a long-standing issue at the club, even dating back to Alex Ferguson's time in charge and suffering the effects of the three managers in between the Scotsman and Solskjaer.It is a young man that the current manager signed that is the source of much confusion at the moment, with many pointing to Donny van der Beek watching on from the stands rather than being brought on to break down Chelsea's deep defensive lines."Van de Beek, I don't understand the signing," former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football."I don't get how he was ever going to play or where he was going to fit in. As soon as he signed, my thought was, 'He plays No.10 but Fernandes plays there and Pogba can play there.'"Former United defender Patrice Evra, who was a pundit on the Chelsea game for Sky Sports, also questioned the signing."We're talking about Van der Beek, nothing against the kid, but why have we bought him? He's watching the game from the stand every game," Evra asked. "We don't need him, that's the truth."His United teammate Gary Neville had his own questions after the 0-0."What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he's been signed for 40 million pounds," Neville said."He doesn't seem to be at the forefront of Solskjaer's plans in every game. It's a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn't start, and the more he doesn't come on, the more you're thinking, 'Well 40 million pounds player, ordinarily you'd get him in the team.'"He must be thinking, 'What am I doing here?' at this moment in time."That is the question being asked back in Van der Beek's native ­Netherlands where there is dismay as to why Van der Beek, who arrived from Ajax in the summer, has not been played."It is very bad for such a boy to only play six or seven times in a year," former Netherlands striker and national team manager Marco van Basten told Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport."That's terrible for your rhythm! You can earn a lot more, but you also have to see where you can play," former Ajax star Van Basten said."Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that's bull. Then you shouldn't go to Manchester United, but wait with it or for another club. You have to want to play football every week, and such a club is then bad for your career."It is early days, just six league games into the season and Van der Beek was instrumental from the bench in United's late 4-1 win over Newcastle.But there is discontent from his people."A substitute, I don't like it at all," Van der Beek's agent Sjaak Swart told Dutch site VoetbalPrimeur earlier in the season."I couldn't do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. Then you'd better let me sit down."Swart got his wish with Van der Beek not called on at all. However, ­Solskjaer has dismissed the agent's fears."He'll get his game time. He's been fantastic in the group," the Norwegian said after the win at St James' Park."I think you see today and in training, he's so neat and tidy, I don't think he lost the ball once."It's about finding the balance in the team. We've won 4-1 today and you're asking why I didn't start one of the players. He'll have a very good impact on the team."Neville said that against Chelsea, Van der Beek and Pogba have been victims of Solskjaer trying to create that balance."For me, Ole has almost thought, 'I need to go back to basics. I can't keep conceding chances.' He's got the issue in the stand, with Van de Beek and Pogba, but he has gone back to basics this week and it's meant they're more difficult to play against and they're conceding less goals and chances.""Fernandes hasn't been as good when Pogba, or Van de Beek has played," said Neville."He's the star man, he's rejuvenated Man Utd since January. He had the free run of wherever he wants to go in that No 10 position."Perhaps the young Dutchman's time will come, as his new manager says. For now Van der Beek's former teammates are pleading for patience."We spoke in the beginning when he moved to Man United, but we didn't speak about his situation," ­Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech said.The Dutch-born Morocco international signed for the Stamford Bridge side in February but has struggled with injury this season, making only two appearances for Frank Lampard's side and sitting out Saturday's visit to Old Trafford."I think he will need time as well, he's come from a different country, a different style of play."And I know for sure it will take some time for him as well to get used to everything and then I know for sure he will bring quality to the squad over there. For him the most important thing now is to stay calm."