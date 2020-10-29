Questions asked over record-breaking Hamilton’s lack of recognition

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his record-breaking 92nd race win on October 25. Photo: VCG

"I could only ever have dreamed of being where I am today," British racing driver Lewis Hamilton said after winning a record 92nd Formula One Grand Prix. "It's going to take some time to fully sink in. I can't find the words at the moment."In victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's win total and took a step closer to matching the German great's seven world titles.It did not come easily. Hamilton had to fight off cramp during the race."Pretty painful, but I had to somehow get through it," Hamilton said after the checkered flag.There was also a bad start and losing the lead. "I had a huge ­oversteer," Hamilton said. "I backed off massively."In the end it was Hamilton atop the podium, just as it so often is.The Briton won his first Grand Prix in 2007 and claimed his first driver's title the following year. Since arriving at Mercedes in 2013 - where he replaced retiring Schumacher - he has racked up win after win and added five more world championships."I didn't have a magic ball when I chose to come to this team," Hamilton said. He is on course for a sixth with Mercedes and a seventh overall this season. The 35-year old established a 77-point lead over Valtteri Bottas with victory in Estoril.He could secure a seventh title inside the next two races, the first of which comes at Imola this weekend before moving to Turkey.Hamilton was not thinking about that when he broke the record, instead sharing it with his family and those closest to him."My dad is here which is amazing, my step-mum Linda is here," the Briton said. "I feel very blessed."He then took the time to thank the team. "They're never too happy. So I really enjoy the collaboration that we have," Hamilton said."I'm so proud that we listen to each other, challenge each other. This weekend, I challenged on certain things. That's why I had the speed that I had today."I feel fantastic, naturally. Of course, very grateful to; I'm just constantly thinking about the guys that I'm working with. Everyone has come here weekend in, weekend out.The love is mutual as indicated by Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff in his own comments after the race."I am never getting bored of questions about Lewis," he said after Hamilton's win."In 10 or 20 years we're going to acknowledge what a special driver he was," Wolff added. For context, Sebastien Vettel has third most wins with 53.The pair arrived at Mercedes in 2013 and have become the dominant force in F1 since, with Hamilton becoming the most successful driver in the history of the sport based on race wins with victory in Portugal last weekend."When you look at accomplishments there are two drivers that stand out," Wolff told the BBC the day after the Briton's record-­breaking race."That is Michael in his generation and Lewis this time. Sometimes you only realize after his career has ended what his actual achievements were."A seventh title to match Schumacher would add to Hamilton's case to be the greatest driver. He could secure it with three races to go, too.That would be a fitting way to end his association with Mercedes, as many are speculating that with no contract agreed for next season this could be his last in their colors."We have no concern, there is no reason he wouldn't want to be in the quickest car, and we want him in the car, so it is a perfect match," Wolff said."We are a good team the two of us, but if I was to go there is a fantastic group of people at Brackley and Brixworth and they would do pretty well without me."Wolff is yet to extend his own contract, further fuelling speculation that both he and the driver could walk away from the team at the end of the season."He needs to continue his career and if we can do it together that would be wonderful," Wolff said.While his team want to keep the driver, not everyone in the sport is a fan of Hamilton who is far from as universally loved as Schumacher by fans.There are several reasons cited, not least that Hamilton uses his platform - often atop the podium - to campaign for social justice causes.That division over the driver extends to his homeland.The former Labour cabinet minister Lord Hain has renewed his calls for Hamilton to be honored by the government just as other British athletes have been."You have got Andy Murray, Mo Farah, Bradley Wiggins who have all been given knighthoods in recent years, and I cannot understand why Lewis Hamilton hasn't," Hain told the PA news agency the day after the race. "Frankly, it is unacceptable.""He has broken the record for the number of F1 races won, and he will be a world champion for a seventh time - records that are unlikely to be surpassed."This is a kid from a very deprived background, who is black, and has made it in what is a rich person's sport - an incredible achievement."He has been inspirational on the whole question of racism and Black Lives Matter. He supports charities and works on climate change.Hain said it was time for Sir ­Lewis Hamilton to arise and he would be urging the Conservative government to do just that."I don't think it needs a letter from me to be frank. It should have happened already and it needs to happen now,"Hain said.Former F1 driver David Coulthard has added his voice to the campaign, questioning why it has not happened in an interview with the BBC."Does anyone know a reason why - has he done something that would make him not acceptable under the current regulations to knight him?"Because I think he deserves it more than some others."