Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000

Medical workers take test samples from people before they visit a tourism site in Lembang, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2020. The Indonesian Health Ministry has urged regional governments to enforce health protocols in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further during the long holiday. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 400,000 on Wednesday after 4,029 new cases were recorded within one day, pushing the tally to 400,483, while the death toll rose by 100 to 13,612.
A worker sprays disinfectant at a tourism site in Lembang, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2020. The Indonesian Health Ministry has urged regional governments to enforce health protocols in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further during the long holiday. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)
A medical worker checks body temperature of a man before he visits a tourism site in Lembang, West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2020. The Indonesian Health Ministry has urged regional governments to enforce health protocols in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further during the long holiday. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)
Visitors wearing face masks take selfie at a tourism site in West Java, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2020. The Indonesian Health Ministry has urged regional governments to enforce health protocols in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further during the long holiday. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)