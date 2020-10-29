Airbus delivers 500th A320 family aircraft assembled in China

The 500th A320 aircraft assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) is pictured in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 29, 2020. Airbus has delivered the 500th A320 family aircraft from FALA in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Airbus China announced Thursday. The A320neo airplane was delivered to China Southern Airlines, a leading airline carrier in the country. (Photo by Zhao Zishuo/Xinhua)
