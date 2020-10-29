Pakistani Embassy in China celebrates Kashmir Black Day

Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy to China

A special event to mark Kashmir Black Day was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday, with strong support being expressed for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque paid tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their just cause in exercising their right to self-determination.Three students from Peking University spoke about the history of the Kashmir dispute, human rights violations, especially after the Indian government's move to Indian-occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.Ul Haque thanked the Chinese government and people for their principled support to the cause of the Kashmiri people.The ambassador said that the true meaning and significance of the Kashmiris' epic struggle for dignity and freedom could be better understood by China, which itself had a long struggle against foreign occupation and imperialism, and has a proud history of supporting oppressed people, and cause of liberty and freedom in the world.He said Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris, and would become their voice in every international forum, and would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to their cause.Jammu and Kashmir are now one of the most militarized zones in the world.