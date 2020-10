Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic materials at Tiga Pancur village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Anto Sembiring)

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic materials at Tiga Pancur village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Anto Sembiring)