Singapore reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Students learn to kayak on Singapore's Kallang River on Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 57,994.All Of the new cases are imported cases.On Thursday, nine more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,899 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.Furthermore, 30 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.Altogether 28 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.